The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) has announced Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) as a silver sponsor for the multi-sport event.

SIPA joins many state-owned enterprises in supporting the Games, with the deal valued at SBD$2 million (£189,878/€221,385/$239,000).

The partnership was announced at the Aquatic Centre at Sports City in Honiara with Games mascot Solo making an appearance.

"This is a historic moment for us, as it is the first time our company has taken up such an initiative.

We are immensely proud to be part of this endeavour.

"As a responsible state-owned company, becoming a Silver sponsor for the Sol2023 Pacific Games is a significant achievement for us," SIPA chief executive Eranda Kotelawala said.

"Our goal is to support the Games and the athletes, so being part of this sponsorship means a lot to our company, our athletes and our country.

"We are truly honoured to be part of the Sol2023 Pacific Games.

"Furthermore, our expectation for the Games is to provide access, storage and clearance assistance for the Sol2023 Pacific Games Limited."

SIPA is now the official ports management and service partner for Sol2023.

Sol2023 Organising Committee chief executive Peter Stewart expressed his delight in having SIPA on board.

"Your support and involvement are essential to our ability to host a successful Games," Stewart said.

"Your support and facilitation toward the Games, including clearance assistance for sporting equipment and support for the Games Organizing Committee (GOC) will indeed help us greatly in our preparations less than three months out from Games time.

"SIPA’s contribution to other infrastructures and support during the Games is of utmost importance. Your involvement over the two weeks of the Games is greatly appreciated."

The 2023 Pacific Games is scheduled to be held from November 19 to December 2.