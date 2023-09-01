Olympians Kiana Elliott and Matthew Lydement have been named among Australia's first athlete selections for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The pair, who competed at Tokyo 2020, are part of 13 weightlifters that are set to travel to Honiara as part of a delegation expected to feature 85 athletes for the Games scheduled from November 19 to December 2.

In the women's events, Elliott is due to be joined by junior world record holder Eileen Cikamatana, Darcy Kay, Brenna Kean, Sarah Cochrane, Jacqueline Nichele and Olivia Kelly.

Lydement will compete in the men's side alongside Rory Scott, Oliver Saxton, Kyle Bruce, Leon Vogeler-Schmid and Jackson Roberts-Young.

"Congratulations to each of the athletes selected for this Australian team," said Australian Chef de Mission Kenny Wallace, a Beijing 2008 Olympic canoeing champion.

"The Pacific Games is a fantastic experience, striving alongside our Pacific neighbours in a friendly but competitive multi-sport environment who are historically world-class performers in weightlifting.

"The Pacific Games offers a great opportunity to perform on the international stage, and I know these athletes will represent Australia, Weightlifting Australia, their clubs, families and supporters with pride."

Matthew Lydement is one of 13 Australian weightlifters to compete at this year's Pacific Games ©Getty Images

Solomon Islands 2023 is due to be the third time that Australia has taken part at the Pacific Games after being invited to compete in select sports at Port Moresby 2015 and Samoa 2019.

In addition to the weightlifters, a team of eight sailors has been chosen.

Evie Saunders, Ellen Sampson, Thomas Farley and Isaac Schotte are each set to contest the one-person dinghy, while Amelia Wilson, Charlotte Wormald, Jarrod Jones and Lachlan Vize are scheduled for the sailboard class.

Australian Sailing has already shown their support for the Games, in conjunction with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, providing boats, training and mentoring to the Solomon Islands to help grow the sport in the Solomon Islands ahead of the Games.

"Australian Sailing and the support of the Australian Government's PacificAus Sports grant programme have already demonstrated the spirit of these Games," Wallace said.

"Donating boats and providing training and mentoring to grow the sport of sailing in the Solomon Islands shows the power of sport to bring people together."