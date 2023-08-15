Russia has announced four rowers for the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Serbian capital Belgrade.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Alexander Vyazovkin and Alexander Yakovlev in the men's singles and Kira Yuvchenko and Anastasia Lyubich in the women's singles have been named by the Russian Rowing Federation (FGSR)

World Rowing Executive Committee allowed a limited number of Russians and Belarusians to compete in a neutral capacity in June.

The International Federation, like many others, had initially banned the participation of rowers from the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations.

However, the IOC changed its stance, recommending that they should be readmitted under a neutral banner, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

This led to World Rowing allowing athletes from the countries in certain classes if they pass a background check to prove they are not associated with the war.

Both countries were not represented in the 2022 edition in Račice, Czech Republic.

Russians were not present at the Youth World Championships in Plovdiv last month as they refused to sign the declaration for neutral athletes.

In Belgrade, Russia and Belarus will be allowed only in the single sculls or pairs, with Para and lightweight rowers in singles only.

Apart from the athletes, team leader Olga Astakhova and coach Dmitry Streltsov will be travelling to Serbia.

The 2023 World Championships is scheduled to be held from September 3 to 10.

Britain topped the medals table in the previous edition with seven gold, one silver and four bronze medals.