World Rowing has banned Russia's Ilya Kondratiev from participating at the upcoming World Championships, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 10 in Belgrade.

However, the governing body has not given a reason for blocking Kondratiev's participation.

"World Rowing did not agree on one athlete for us, we are talking about Ilya Kondratiev," said Russian Rowing Federation President Alexei Svirin.

"The International Federation has not explained the reasons for the refusal.

"It should also be noted that we applied even when there was not a single serious qualifying competition.

"There was no understanding of who would be the most competitive during the World Cup.

Ilya Kondratiev, left, competed at Tokyo 2020 but will miss out on the Paris 2024 qualifying event next month ©Getty Images

"Following the results of the Championship of Russia, which ended last weekend, it became clear that Ilya is now not in the shape to be able to impose competition on leading foreign rivals.

"And if we had the opportunity to apply for the World Championships now, Kondratiev would not be in it.

"As for [Alexander] Vyazovkin, [Alexander] Yakovlev, [Kira] Yuvchenko and [Anastasia] Lyubich, their candidacies were approved by the International Federation.

"There should be no problems with the participation of these athletes in the World Championships."

The 33-year-old Kondratiev competed for the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Alongside Andrey Potapkin, he finished seventh overall in the men's double sculls after winning the B final.

The River Sava in Belgrade is set to host the next World Rowing Championships, which will see athletes qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

World Rowing reinstated Russian and Belarusian athletes to its competitions in June after initially implementing a blanket ban in February 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

The body allowed athletes from the two countries to compete provided they did so as individual neutrals and that they did not support the war and were not associated with the military.

This means that at the World Rowing Championships they will not be able to race in the men's or women's quads, coxless fours, or eight categories.

However, they are still eligible for pairs events on the River Sava.

The Championships are serving as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and have a total of 124 quota places available.

insidethegames has contacted World Rowing for comment.