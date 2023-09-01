Gangneung Yeongdong University facilities to be used at Gangwon 2024

Gangneung Yeongdong University is set to be used at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games following an agreement with the event's Organising Committee.

The partnership will see the institution's facilities utilised for ceremonial events and housing for the cast and operational staff.

The university has a short track speed skating practice stadium where rehearsals for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and medal presentations are due to take place.

More than 800 people are also set to stay in the student accommodation buildings.

"I am glad that Gangneung Yeongdong University will be able to support school facilities and human resources for the world-class winter sports competition, where the Government and Gangwon Province are making every effort to successfully host the Games," said the university's President Hyun In-sook, as reported by Work Today.

"Gangneung Young University will actively support the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games by uniting with event officials, volunteers, and winter sports officials."

The Gangwon 2024 Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 19 next year before the Closing Ceremony on February 2.

Gangneung Yeongdeong University's facilities are set to be used for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games ©Gangneung Yeongdong University

Approximately 1,900 athletes are due to take part in the Games across 15 sports.

It is set to be the fourth edition of the event following Innsbruck 2012, Lillehammer 2016, and Lausanne 2020.

"I would like to thank Gangneung Yeongdong University President Hyun In-sook and the school officials for their active cooperation," said Gangwon 2024 secretary general Kim Cheol-min, as reported by Work Today.

"We expect that the cast and management staff of the ceremonial event will rest comfortably and become a base camp space for the successful promotion of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and medal award ceremonies."

Gangneung Yeongdong University is based in Seongsan-myeon, a rural area of the Gangwon-do state.

It has 12 major buildings on its campus which covers an area of around 113,000 square metres.