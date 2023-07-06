Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee has unveiled the back side of the medals for the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Students from Gangwon Arts High School and Yanggu Middle School in Gangwon-do designed the medals before Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na unveiled them in Seoul.

It was inspired by the natural surroundings of the South Korean province and snowflakes.

In April, the front side of the medals designed by Brazilian Dante Akira Uwai, who won a competition that had more than 3,000 entries, was revealed.

Gangwon 2024 organisers also unveiled the uniforms for volunteers to mark 200 days to the Games, scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1.

"The opening of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, a festival for people from all over the world who have returned to Gangwon-do, is approaching in 200 days, and expectations are growing," Jin Jong-oh, chairman of the Organising Committee, said.

Gangwon 2024 organisers also unveiled the uniforms for volunteers ©Gangwon 2024/IOC

"We will do our best to successfully host the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games for the remaining time so that it can be a good memory for both spectators and participating athletes around the world."

Ski jackets, ski pants, a fleece and a beanie hat from KOLON Industries FnC Division was revealed.

All items were made with ethical and recycled products, according to the organisers.

Around 1,900 athletes from 70 countries is set to compete in South Korea for 81 gold medals in 15 events.

Gangwon 2024 is set to be the fourth Winter Youth Olympics and the first one to be held outside Europe after Austria, Norway and Switzerland hosted the first three editions respectively.