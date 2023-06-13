Chloe Fediuk, Owain Fisher, Nathan Gray, and Allie Iskiw are set to represent Canada in curling at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The quartet are registered to compete in the mixed competition in South Korea, with the Games scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1 next year.

Applications were considered from curlers born between January 1 2006 and December 31 2009 with a focus on those who took part in this year's Canada Winter Games and Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships.

"There were exceptional applications from so many young and driven athletes across the country," said Helen Radford, Curling Canada's manager of youth curling and NextGen.

"It's never an easy selection process, but these four athletes have already amassed so much experience and success at the highest level and are continuing to shape themselves into talented and motivated individuals both on and off the ice.

"I'm excited to begin training with these young athletes and I know they will represent Canada with passion, skill and pride."

Radford has been selected to serve as head coach for Canada's mixed curling team at Gangwon 2024.

She also coached Canadian squads at the Lausanne 2020, Lillehammer 2016, and Innsbruck 2012 editions of the Games.

The Gangneung Curling Centre is set to stage curling events post Gangwon 2024 after also serving at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games ©WCF

All four athletes will attend a training camp in Edmonton from August 27 to September 4.

Gangwon will represent the first time that the mixed doubles event has featured on the programme.

As a result, Curling Canada has selected four additional athletes to join the training camp.

Lauren Evason and Jaxon Hiebert will form one mixed doubles team while Cailey Locke and Simon Perry make up the other.

After the camp, the mixed doubles teams will play a best-of-seven series for the chance to win a place at Gangwon 2024.

"These four athletes in the mixed doubles pool are skilled at both the four-player game and mixed doubles.

"However, as coaches, we're yet to assess their skill in the mixed doubles discipline.

"This training camp and playoff format will help prepare our soon-to-be-named mixed doubles team and prepare them for the path to represent Canada."