Solomon Islands gets tackers boats from Australia before 2023 Pacific Games

Australian Sailing has delivered 10 tackers boats to Solomon Islands to help grow the sport before the 2023 Pacific Games.

In collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF), the initiative is set to help Solomon Islands Sailing Association "to expand their capabilities and opportunities" in sailing.

The equipment is set to help with training coaches and officials before the Games.

"Australian Sailing believes it has a strong responsibility to assist our Pacific Island neighbours and sees the benefits sport plays in developing strong relationships in the Pacific," Ben Callard, Australian Sailing national general manager-club support said.

"Our support of our Pacific Neighbours has been boosted significantly through our strong partnership with the Australian Defence Force and DFAT and we are thankful for this."

Australian Sailing has previously helped the Fiji Yachting Association and the Cook Islands Sailing Association with the initiative.

The aim for the National Federation is to get "more People on the water, in more ways, more often" with an eye towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In June last year, sailing clubs and members donated six lasers to Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands is set to host the Pacific Games this year from November 19 to December 2.

Sailing first appeared at the Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea in 1969.

Competition at Solomon Islands 2023 is scheduled from November 20 to December 2.

"I would sincerely like to thank Warrant Officer Nick Rees and his team, Wing Commander Sean Ahern and the Australian Defence Force for the support and assistance in transporting sailing vessels to the Solomon Islands," Callard added.

"These vessels will play a crucial role in building the developing sport of sailing in the Solomon Islands and assist the Solomon Islands Sailing Association to commence learn to sail activities for junior and youth participants."