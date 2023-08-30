Papua New Guinea could face punishment from FIFA after failing to appear for the opening fixture of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024 in New Zealand due, they claimed, to being "unable to travel" to host city Auckland.

The team had been scheduled to play New Zealand at the Go Media Stadium but the hosts were instead awarded a 3-0 win due to the no-show.

"Oceania Football Confederation wishes to advise that the Papua New Guinea squad for the OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier 2023 have been unable to travel to New Zealand," read an OFC statement.

"As per FIFA regulations for the Preliminary Competitions of the Olympic Football Tournaments Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024, the matter will be referred to the relevant FIFA judicial bodies."

Papua New Guinea are due to play Fiji on Saturday (September 2) but it is looking increasingly likely that the match will not take place, although it has not been officially cancelled as of yet.

New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals of the OFC Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament after beating Fiji and being awarded a win against the absent Papua New Guinea ©OFC

New Zealand's second fixture saw them beat Fiji 3-1 today in Group A of the seven-team tournament courtesy of goals from Luis Toomey, George Ott, and Jesse Randall.

The six-minute triple salvo ensured the under-23 side cruised through to the semi-finals in first place.

They are set to meet the runner-up from Group B which is comprised of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Tonga.

Samoa and Solomon Islands are currently in joint-first after taking respective 3-0 wins against Tonga and Vanuatu at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Following the conclusion of the group stage on Sunday (September 3), the semi-finals are due to begin three days later before the final on September 9.

The winner of the final will seal their place in the Paris 2024 tournament.

The tournament was originally supposed to be contested by eight teams before American Samoa withdrew on August 1.

The team was scheduled to be in Group A, the same as the absent Papua New Guinea, but following the withdrawal the OFC referred the country's Football Association to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.