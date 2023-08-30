Volunteers from this year's European Games held in Kraków and Małopolska have received gifts to thank them for their contribution to the event.

More than 8,000 people signed up to work at the third edition of the Games, which took place between June 21 and July 2, and those that were selected were presented with a ceramic mug and a Bluetooth speaker for their efforts.

The Organising Committee also gave leaders a thermal mug and towel branded with the event's official logo.

In addition, volunteers were allowed to keep the uniform and equipment from the Games.

The uniform consisted of two tee-shorts, a polo shirt, a sweatshirt, trousers or short, a cap, and a backpack.

They also received water bottles, a buffalo pouch, sunglasses, a powerbank charger, fan, notepad, antibacterial gel, and suncream to help them when they were working at the Games.

In addition to the gifts, volunteers were allowed to keep their uniform by the Organising Committee ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

"The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games is not only about sporting excitement and competition, but also a unique way to get involved in the organisation of such an event," a Kraków-Małopolska 2023 statement read.

"The equipment the volunteers received not only made their work easier, but also provided them with a unique souvenir that will remain in their memories for a long time."

The Games saw volunteers register from 111 countries, including a 93-year-old Polish woman living in the United States who applied to visit her homeland for the first time in 16 years.

Volunteers worked in 13 cities at 29 sports to provide organisational support for one Europe's largest sporting events in 2023.

They served in sports arenas, airports, hotels, or media centres, and supported athletes, coaches, referees, tourists, journalists and fans.