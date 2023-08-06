EOC to set up taskforce to learn from Kraków-Malopolska 2023

A taskforce is poised to be set up by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to consider key learnings from the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

EOC President Spyros Capralos revealed at the organisation’s Executive Committee meeting in Maribor that the taskforce would be created to take into consideration inputs from all stakeholders involved in the preparation and delivery of the Games.

The meeting was staged on the eve of the start of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) staged in the Slovenian city from July 23 to 29.

Members of the EOC Executive Committee used the opportunity to reflect on the success of the third edition of the European Games.

Almost 7,000 athletes from 48 nations competed across 29 sports at the event in Poland from June 21 to July 2.

EOC President Spyros Capralos, second from left, led the organisation's latest Executive Committee meeting in Maribor ©EOC

Capralos said the Games were now positioned as the "premier multi-sport event in Europe" and praised the EOC for helping to deliver Kraków-Małopolska.

Hasan Arat, chair of the European Games 2023 Coordination Commission, said all the participants were happy with the staging of the Games and hailed the technological advancements that helped tell the story of the event thanks to the European Broadcasting Union and Atos.

Slovenian Olympic Committee President Franjo Bobinac and secretary general Blaz Perko attended the EOC Executive Committee meeting along with EYOF director Nataša Ritonija.

The Executive Committee also received updates on the EYOF and on preparations for the EOC General Assembly, scheduled to be held in Istanbul from October 6 to 7.