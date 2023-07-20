Atos is looking forward to 2027 European Games after claiming it successfully delivered data-driven digital services for Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

For the third edition of the Games, which took place from June 21 to July 2, Atos served as the IT integrator responsible for capturing, processing, and distributing data for the sporting competition.

"The European Olympic Committees (EOC) were keen to boost innovation and engagement for these European Games," said Atos' chief operations officer of major events Nacho Moros.

"We are proud to have worked with them on new solutions and new features that will inspire the whole Olympic Movement.

"We are looking forward to 2027 to keep improving the technology behind the European Games."

A team of more than 400 Atos staff worked on location in Poland while being supported by 25 in Madrid.

Atos is also due to serve the EOC at the next edition of the European Games in 2027 ©Getty Images

Together they delivered the Games' ticketing platform, its management systems such as the official website and volunteer portal, and venue services like timing and scoring technology.

All of the services were integrated into a digital platform which saw around 40,000 people buy tickets.

Atos also produced more than 725 video highlights and were distributed daily that reached an audience of approximately 30 million people.

"Atos has a unique expertise in digital services for sports and major events," said European Games 2023 coordination commission chair Hasan Arat.

"We are proud of the innovations we have implemented together to enhance the experience and the engagement of athletes and visitors at the European Games 2023, contributing to the great success of the event."

The 2027 European Games are yet to have a host but EOC President Spyros Capralos claims that it is talks with two unnamed candidates that want to stage the event.