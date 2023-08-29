US Paralympic trials for athletics to be held in Chula Vista and swimming in Minneapolis

The United States trials for next year's Paralympics in swimming are due to be held in Minneapolis for the second consecutive Games, while Chula Vista is set to stage the athletics trials for the first time.

Swimming trials for Paris 2024 are set to be staged at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, as they were for Tokyo 2020.

Competition dates have been set for June 27 to 29, with nearly 200 athletes expected to feature.

The venue opened in 1990 can host up to 1,350 spectators.

The US were third on the medals table for swimming at Tokyo 2020, finishing with 15 golds, 10 silvers and 10 bronzes.

Para athletics trials have been scheduled for July 18 to 21 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center, which held this year's US Paralympics Track and Field National Championships.

The US won 10 athletics golds in the Paralympics at Tokyo 2020 to finish third on the medals table ©Getty Images

Te New York City Marathon on November 5 this year used as marathon qualification for Paris 2024.

The Chula Vista Elite Training Center's chief sales and marketing officer George Bauernfeind expressed pride at staging the trials.

"The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center has a history of Paralympians and hopefuls training and living on the campus since 1995," he said.

"We are honoured to host the 2024 US Paralympic Track and Field Trials."

The US was also third on the athletics medal table Tokyo 2020 with 10 golds, 17 silvers and 14 bronzes.

Athletics during the Paralympics is due to be held at the Stade de France from August 30 to September 7 next year and swimming at the Paris La Defense Arena from August 29 to September 7.