More Chinese gold as Azerbaijan win first medal at ISSF World Championships

Azerbaijan have claimed their first medal of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here in Baku, as Chinese dominance continued in the women’s 25 metre standard pistol events which are not part of the Olympic programme.

Feng Sixuan took individual gold with a score of 572, in front of double Olympic medallist Anna Korakaki of Greece who finished with 565 for silver.

Bronze went to Sylvia Steiner of Austria with a score of 561.

Feng also helped China win the team classification with a score of 1,690 alongside Nan Zhao and Lui Rui.

Silver went to Zeynab Sultanova, Nigar Nasirova and Narmina Samadova with a score of 1,629 which drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Bronze went to India’s Tiyana Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen and Kritika Sharma with a score of 1,601.

Azerbaijan's silver medal was their first of the ISSF World Championships in Baku ©ITG

In the women’s rifle prone, Switzerland’s Anja Senti won gold with a score of 627.7.

Marianne Palo of Finland collected silver with 626.1, while bronze was taken by Jolyn Beer of Germany with 625.4.

Senti, an officer in the Swiss Army sang the anthem on the podium and revealed that she is targeting an Olympic place in 2028.

"All the competition from the other team members meant this was the time I learned a lot, I’d like to be able to do three position rifle in Los Angeles," Senti told insidethegames.

Anja Senti, centre with bouquet, won individual and team gold in the women's prone rifle today ©ITG

With Senti joining Chiara Leone and Sarina Hitz, Switzerland took women's team gold with a combined score of 1,870.

Silver went to Norway’s Jeanette Duestad, Jenny Stene and Mari Lovseth with 1,870.2.

Bronze was won by Austria’s Sheileen Waibel, Nadine Ungerank and Rebecca Koeck with a total score of 1,863.4.

There was further cause for the Swiss to celebrate when Chiara Leone and Jan Lochbilder won gold in the 50m prone rifle mixed team with a score of 1,249.7.

Silver was taken by their compatriots Sarina Hitz and Christophe Durr with 1,247.2.

China won bronze with Xia Siyu and Du Linshu scoring 1,245.9.