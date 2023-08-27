Israel have taken the final gold medal of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia.

The Israelis claimed gold in the three ribbons and two balls group final on the last day of competition.

Their team of Shani Bakanov, Eliza Banchuk, Romi Paritzki,Ofir Shaham, Diana Svertsov and Adar Friedmans scored 34.800 to win the title.

Mistakes from Bulgaria 🇧🇬 and Mexico 🇲🇽 leave the door wide open for Israel 🇮🇱 in this 3+2 final, and the Israelis charge right through it. Performing to '90s Eurovision anthem "Diva", they take 🥇 with 34.8, 2.0 ahead of silver medallist China 🇨🇳! #RHYWorlds2023 pic.twitter.com/HZtyLjNVLm — FIG (@gymnastics) August 27, 2023

China's Guo Guo Qiqi,Hao Ting, Huang Zhangjiayang, Pu Yanzu and Wang Langjing took silver with a combined score of 32.800

Bronze went to the Ukrainians Yelyzaveta Azza, Diana Baieva, Daryna Duda, Alina Melnyk, Mariia Vysochanska and Oleksandra Yushchak who received a total score of 32.300.

Mazel tov to Israel’s 🇮🇱 Shani Bakanov, Eliza Banchuk, Adar Friedmann, Romi Paritzki, Ofir Shaham and Diana Svertsov, on winning the gold medal at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Valencia, Spain. pic.twitter.com/f6HISGVoaf — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) August 26, 2023

It was Israel’s second team title of the championships after securing the group all-around title on Friday (August 25).

Germany finished as the most successful nation with five gold medals.

This was entirely due to the tour de force of Darja Varfolomeev who won the all-around individual title and the four apparatus finals.