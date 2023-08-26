There was no stopping Darja Varfolomeev as she claimed the individual all-around gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships on Saturday.

In fine form after sweeping the apparatus titles, the 16-year-old scored 137.450 overall to win her fifth individual gold medal.

Russian two-time Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva is the only other gymnast to have achieved the feat in 2009 and 2011.

"The last day is always the hardest one, and I’m really happy to have survived," Varfolomeev said.

"I felt a little bit weak today, but the spectators helped me get through it, and I’m really happy they did.

"This medal is more important for me than the medals in the apparatus competitions."

A dropped Club partway through her exercise results in only 32.7 for Sofia Raffaeli 🇮🇹, who nonetheless maintains a lead of almost a point over Daria Varfolomeev 🇩🇪 heading into the final rotation of Group A. Raffaeli will finish with the Ribbon; Varfolomeev ends with the Ball. pic.twitter.com/oj6Vu5TU3U — FIG (@gymnastics) August 26, 2023

Varfolomeev pipped reigning champion Sofia Raffaeli of Italy, who settled for silver with a score of 135.700.

The bronze medal went to Daria Atamanov of Israel, who scored 131.400.

Varfolomeev, who is only 16, survived a scare in the ribbon routine, trailing Raffaeli by almost three points at the halfway stage.

However, she recovered with a 35.100 in hoop and a 35.650 in the ball for sealing the title.