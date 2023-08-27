Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the country's athletes for their performances at the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

They claimed 11 golds, five silvers, and 10 bronzes for a total of 26 medals which surpassed the nation's entire tally in the history of the Games.

Prior to Chengdu 2021, which was postponed to this year due to COVID-19, India had won 18 medals since the first edition in 1959.

"I am feeling very good talking to you," Modi said to some of the country's athletes on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

"Firstly, I congratulate all of you, the team selected from the universities of India for bringing the glory to the country.

"You have made every countryman proud by your performance in the World University Games.

"So, first of all I congratulate you all."

Modi then spoke directly with archer Pragati Choudhary, who claimed gold in the compound mixed team event alongside Aman Saini.

She also helped the country to silver in the compound women's team competition.

The athlete triumphed in China despite suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2020.

"I was feeling very proud," Choudhary said.

"I was feeling so good that I had come here with my country's flag hoisted so high.

"It's okay that once I had reached the gold medal game, I had lost it and was regretting it but the second time, it was in my mind, come what may, if anything happens now, I will not let the flag go down.

India's best sport at Chengdu 2021 was shooting as it accounted for 14 of the country's 26 medals ©FISU

"I was determined to reach the top slot in every situation."

In addition to the archery success, India excelled in the shooting disciplines.

The sport accounted for more than half of the team's medals with 14 podium finishes which included eight gold.

"This [increase in medals] is eventually the result of the effort the entire team has put in, no matter which competition we are playing," said Elavenil Valarivan, who won the women's 10 metres air rifle at Chengdu 2021.

"I think this is the ultimate result and the perseverance of the hard work."