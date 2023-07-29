Wushu golds for hosts on day one of Chengdu 2021 as India’s Bhaker wins two shooting titles

Medal sports on the opening day of the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games - finally underway after two years of COVID-19 delays - produced examples of national domination, with the hosts earning four of the five wushu golds on offer.

India won three of the four shooting golds - with 21-year-old Tokyo 2020 Olympian Manu Bhaker winning an individual and team title.

South Korea won both the taekwondo medal events and Japan claimed four of the five judo titles.

The hosts, for whom the Chinese President Xi Jinping had presided at the previous evening's Opening Ceremony at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium, topped the podium four times in the wushu events, with Maoyuan Cao winning the first one, the men’s southern boxing as he beat Hong Kong’s Chi Lung Lau.

Cuifang Song added a second home gold in the women’s south dao event, beating South Korea’s Je Gayeong in the final.

Hong Kong earned gold in the men’s tai chi sword event, however, through Tak Yan Hui, who beat Sun Chia-hung of Chinese Tapei.

The women's long fist gold went to Indonesia’s Nandhira Mauriskha, who defeated Moka Furukawa of Japan in the final.

The session concluded with two more Chinese golds as Jin Zhedian won the men’s long fist event and gold in the women’s tai chi went to Chen Xiaoli.

The competition went ahead minus the presence of India, who pulled out due to visa probelms.

Bhaker won gold in the women’s 10 metre air pistol individual and team events at the Chengdu Shooting Sport School.

"It feels very, very good," she told the International University Sport Federation (FISU) reporter.

"I’m very impressed with the medal, as you can see.

"An individual medal is always more valuable for you because you put so much effort in it, and it means so much to me."

In the team event, Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Yashaswini Singh Deswal combined to claim India’s first medal of the Games, outscoring the hosts and Iran.

In the individual competition, Bhaker, sitting seventh after the preliminaries, came from behind to overtake Hungary’s Sara Fabian.

An ex-martial artist, Bhaker started shooting at the age of 14, just after the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Her father bought her first gun, the one that would help make her an Olympian as well, just four years later.

"Both my parents are very supportive," she said.

Bhaker wasn’t the only individual Indian shooter to secure a medal on day one as the 2018 world champion Valarivan Elavenil claimed the 10m air rifle individual title, with American Mary Tucker and China’s Hang Xing sharing the podium.

In the first final of the day, the Korean women won the air rifle team event, with Hungary and China placing second and third.

South Korea’s Kang Wanjin won the first taekwondo event, the men’s individual poomsae final, with home athlete Hu Mingda earning silver.

The women’s equivalent also went to South Korea thanks to Cha Yeaeun, who beat Chinese Taipei’s Hu Tzu-hsuan.

A Japanese clean sweep in the judo was only frustrated in the fifth and last final as Japan’s Mimi Huh defeated Japan’s Akari Omori in the women’s under-57kg category.

Up until that point it had been all Japan, with Hikari Yoshioka getting them to the top of the podium first in the women’s under-48kg final, beating Amber Gersjes of The Netherlands.

Taiki Nakamura was the next Japanese winner, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg final, and Hibiki Shiraishi won the women’s under-52kg title, beating South Korea’s Jang Seyun.