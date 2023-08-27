World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has joined celebrations from Britain's Loughborough University of its long-term success in the sport at the World Championships here.

Loughborough alumni Coe holds the largely ceremonial role of chancellor at the University, which has a strong sporting tradition.

Heptathlon gold medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, mixed 4x400 metres relay silver medallist Rio Mitcham and men's 800m bronze medallist Ben Pattison are among the British athletes with Loughborough connections competing in Budapest.

Loughborough-based athlete Chase Ealey of the United States also defended her women's shot put title.

Alumni from the University, coaches and current and former athletes gathered at a celebration of Loughborough's success in Budapest.

Pole vaulter Sophie Ashurst, high jumper Joel Clarke-Khan, Commonwealth Games silver medallist in pole vault Molly Caudery, sprinter Charlie Dobson, 400m runners Alex Haydock-Wilson and Lewis Davey, Beijing 2008 Olympics men's 4x400m relay bronze medallist Martyn Rooney and Mitcham were among those in attendance.

World Athletics President and Loughborough University alumni Sebastian Coe attended the celebratory event ©Loughborough University

University vice-chancellor and President Professor Nick Jennings expressed the institution's pride at its athletics success.

"Sport has always been part of the University’s DNA and our successes have never wavered," he said.

"Last year, we launched our new 2030 strategy: 'Creating Better Futures, Together' and this has a couple of strands relevant to today’s gathering.

"The first is to ensure we make the most of our sporting excellence and opportunity, and crucially to use our research-leadership to have an impact on the world of sport.

"We want to bring Loughborough alumni, staff, friends, and partners together more often to celebrate our successes."

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is set to conclude today.