Coe admits climate change may impact scheduling of major athletics competitions and fears Governments will not meet targets

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has admitted here climate change may impact the scheduling of its major events including the World Championships, after he expressed a scepticism at Government's ability to achieve targets to limit global warming.

Delegates at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow - commonly known as COP26 - agreed to target global net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Coe had been a critic of initiatives including COP28 in Dubai later this year, branding them "greenwashing exercises".

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has admitted climate change could impact the timing of sports events, and athletics road races at Tokyo 2020 were moved to Sapporo due to concerns over temperatures and humidity in the Japanese capital.

Speaking about the issue prior to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, British IOC member Coe said the onus was on sports organisations to find solutions due to the insufficient actions of Governments to tackle the issue.

"I genuinely don't think Governments are going to meet any of the targets that have been identified out of them, and this is very much a personal view, I am not speaking on behalf of World Athletics, it's something that I have felt very strongly about for a long time," he said.

"I think constituent groups like sport are going to have to figure this out for themselves because I don’t think we can rely on Governments to remotely get to grip with this, I don't think there is going to be a massive shift in reality in the next few years."

Sebastian Coe expressed his lack of confidence in Governments' ability to meet climate change targets ©Getty Images

Coe acknowledged that some countries who are members of World Athletics "probably will not be in existence in the next 20 years because of rising see levels".

He insisted the safety and welfare of athletes would be the governing body's top consideration in any changes made, and suggested longer distance events may have to be moved to cooler times of the year.

"We are going to have to think about this, and maybe some of our endurance events, particularly the road, need to be staged at times of year where you are not putting the athletes at risk," Coe admitted.

"There are branding issues, but maybe we are going to have to include some of those events inside the big city marathons.

"It's not beyond the wisdom of all of us to figure this out, but this is a challenge that isn't going to go away.

"We've never shirked the difficult decisions."

Road races at Tokyo 2020 were moved to Sapporo due to heat concerns, and Sebastian Coe admitted they may "need to be staged at times of year where you are not putting the athletes at risk" ©Getty Images

He also admitted that the realities of climate change's impact could dictate when and where future World Athletics events are held.

"Are there countries we're not going to be able to go to?," he said.

"Climate change is affecting everybody, whether it is forest fires, flooding, landslides, we've got problems here and it's not limited to those areas we were instinctively having to figure out 20 or 30 years ago."

Daytime temperatures in Budapest during the World Championships from tomorrow until August 27 are expected to peak at around 33 degrees Celsius.

Race walk and marathon events have been scheduled for the morning, including tomorrow's men's 20 kilometres race walk, due to start at 8.50am local time in temperatures of around 24 degrees Celsius.

The next World Championships in Tokyo in 2025 is scheduled for later in the year from September 13 to 21.