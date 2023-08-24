Azerbaijan claim gold and silver in women's centre fire pistol at ISSF World Championships

Nigar Nasirova made it a day to remember for Azerbaijan at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships with gold in the women’s centre fire pistol.

Nasirova took gold with a score of 554 on countback from her compatriot Narmina Samadova who collected silver.

Khishigdelger Enkhbat of Mongolia took bronze with 538.

"There were tears in my eyes when the anthem played," Nasirova told insidethegames following a ceremony which saw many spectators crowd into the presentation area waving Azerbaijani flags and almost queuing up for photographs with the champion.

Azerbaijan's gold and silver medallists are almost hidden as volunteers join them on the podium to celebrate their success ©ITG

Christian Reitz of Germany took gold in the men’s centre fire with a score of 584.

Peeter Olesk of Estonia took silver with 584 and bronze went to Florian Peter of Germany with 583.

Reitz and Peter both contributed to German gold in the team event with Oliver Geis, as they recorded a total score of 1,743.

South Korea’s Jang Dae Hu, Song Jong-Ho and Boram Choe collected silver with 1,731 and bronze went to Rajendra Bagul, Ashkay Jain and Gaurav Chaudhary of India with a total score of 1,703.