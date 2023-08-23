Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov hopes the silver medal won by Azerbaijan at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here will be the prelude to more international success for the country in shooting.

"To present a medal is always special but to give a medal to your compatriots, of course for me it is another feeling," Gayibov said after making the medal presentation.

"The Organising Commitee did a lot of work to take this Championships to our country, to Baku.

"This was a huge amount of work and when you organise it, you need the medals and the good emotions to bring more public, to create the stars and then the children will see them on TV and come to the sport."

Zemfira Meftahatdinova won gold in women's skeet for Azerbaijan at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

She is now vice-president of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation and was on hand to congratulate Zeynab Sultanova, Nigar Nasirova and Narmina Samadova after their silver medal in the women's 25 metres standard pistol team event.

Azerbaijan's first medal of the ISSF World Championships prompted celebrations on the podium ©ITG

"Year by year we are seeing new athletes - if you look to the team, you see that we have young athletes from different events," Gayibov added.

"We already have medals from different age group events.

"We hope that the medals we used to have at the Olympic Games will come back."

The Baku Shooting Center, built for the inaugural European Games in 2015 has staged regular international competition in the years since.

"I have to say that there is a fantastic organisation, we have facilities in the top ten in the world, I can proudly say that," Gayibov added.

"The Government created the facilities, the federation is working hard and now we have a medal so we are very happy."

The ISSF World Championships are scheduled to continue until September 1.