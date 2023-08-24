A company founded in the aftermath of the last Olympics held in Paris is set to provide both the clay targets and launchers for the 2024 Games for both skeet and trap shot gun events.

It will be the ninth time that Laporte has been equipment suppliers for the Olympic Games.

"I concentrate all my energies on the clays and the traps," Laporte President Jean-Michel Laporte told insidethegames.

The clay targets made by Laporte have been in use this week here at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships, where the company is an official gold sponsor.

Laporte President Jean-Michel Laporte with clays and launching equipment at the ISSF World Championships in Baku ©ITG

"All the tests have been done at the ISSF, we added something different for the top for Baku, now it is quite finished.

"It is an eco clay. We chose all natural resin.

The clays are coloured fluorescent orange for greater visibility and also incorporate a special flash which explodes when a target has been hit, designed to make the competition easier to follow for spectators.

"When you shoot the clays they break well," Laporte explained.

Some 150,000 clays are to be produced for the Olympic Games in Paris with an even greater number used here in Baku where Olympic quota places have been on offer in skeet and today in men's and women's trap.

The company was founded in 1927 and developed equipment for what is known in France as "ball trap".

Laporte now has two factories in the South of France and a further factory at Bottesford in Nottinghamshire, England.

Over one million clay targets are produced each day by each of Laporte's factories in France ©ITG

The daily output of each factory is over one million clays and annual production runs to some 300 million.

An individual elite shooter at Olympic level can expect to shoot approximately 175,000 per year.

Laporte first provided equipment to the 1960 Rome Olympics and was also the supplier for the 1964 Games in Tokyo, Montreal and Moscow and every Olympics since Athens 2004.

They were also suppliers for the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast in 2018.