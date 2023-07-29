Prosecco has been announced as the official sparkling wine sponsor of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The partnership with the Prosecco DOC Protection Consortium was announced at the headquarters of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation, with President Giovanni Malagò and chief executive Andrea Varnier in attendance.

The alcoholic drink has a long association with Italy, as it is produced in a large area in the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, and named after a village called prosecco in Trieste, Italy.

Speaking about the deal, a Milan Cortina 2026 statement said: "By signing the contract, the Consortium has chosen to embrace the biggest sporting event in the world, with the desire to consolidate the promotion of one of the most loved and consumed Italian wine products on an international level."

Luca Giavi, the Consortium’s director general said: "Considering the international scope of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and since Prosecco DOC is the most consumed Italian wine denomination in the world, we could not fail to be the official sparkling wine sponsor of this great event which we hope will represent an opportunity to make the link between prosecco and the production area even more evident.

Andrea Varnier, left, chief executive of Milan Cortina 2026, and Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Protection Consortium, at the announcement that prosecco will be the official sparkling wine sponsor of Milan Cortina 2026 ©Milan Cortina 2026

"The notoriety of prosecco often leads many to believe that the term is synonymous with sparkling wine.

"This is not the case - prosecco is a PDO that involves nine provinces between Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, where the grapes are harvested and where prosecco is vinified which, once bottled, reaches 195 countries around the world."

Stefano Zanette, President of the Consortium, added: "Prosecco has been investing important resources in favour of the world of sport and culture for some time.

"What better occasion than these Games to share those values which, starting from sport, become a lifestyle and, settling down, culture."

Malagò added: "The Prosecco DOC Consortium is synonymous with guarantee and style that tells a story of successes and great passions and, just like the Milano Cortina 2026 team, combines class, elegance and personality with harmonic softness."

Varnier added: "The partnership agreement with the Prosecco DOC Protection Consortium is part of a process that will allow the largest sporting event, which aims to represent the true Italian spirit, to leave the country with long-term benefits."