The Myanmar Judo Federation has celebrated the inaugural year of its Judo in Schools programme with completion ceremonies to mark its successful launch and "show the results of this hard work."

Five schools are now operational, with each including instructors offering guidance to children of school age in the ways of judo.

The activities have been attended by some 545 youngsters who were awarded certificates to mark their participation.

The Judo in Schools programme has taken place throughout the academic year in Myanmar ©IJF

"Based on this success, the Myanmar Judo Federation is looking forward to a new year of development that will bring judo and its values to more children," the International Judo Federation said.

It had originally been intended to open seven schools but a scheme to develop an instructor programme has now also been started, and this incorporates improvements on logistics which officials hope will enable the scheme to reach its full potential.