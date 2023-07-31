Uganda is set to become the latest country to launch an International Judo Federation (IJF) Judo in Schools programme, with 350 children from 10 schools registered.

The IJF Judo in Schools initiative aims to develop children's mental and physical health through the sport, with no fewer than 50 projects taking place on all five continents.

Uganda would be the first country in East Africa to join the programme, and plans two sessions per week in eight of the participating schools and one per week in the other two.

The Uganda Judo Association (UJA) is awaiting the release of IJF tatami by the country's customs to further its plans.

UJA coach Ivan Galiwango outlined the aims for the Judo in Schools programme in Uganda.

Ten schools and 350 children are initial participants in the IJF Judo in Schools programme in Uganda ©IJF

"The programme hasn't been officially launched but we already established training sessions in all the schools on July 18," Galiwango said.

"Our goal is to have the children learn the first skills and the discipline that they will be able to showcase at the official launch.

"During the event, the Government’s National Sports Council representatives will be invited, it will be a big occasion."

Obstacles to overcome include perceptions from parents of the danger involved in judo, but the UJA hopes to change mindsets through its activities in schools.

The UJA has 80 judoka registered in the capital Kampala and approximately 300 in other parts of Uganda, and wants to make the sport popular in the country and provide job opportunities for the youth.