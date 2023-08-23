Member of Australian rock band Powderfinger hints they may perform at Brisbane 2032 Opening Ceremony

A member of the Australian rock band Powderfinger has hinted that the group may perform as part of the Opening Ceremony of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

During an interview with Brisbane-based radio station Nova Brisbane bassist John Collins claimed he had made a deal with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk "after a couple of wines."

"I think the deal is done, I just haven’t told the band," he said, as reported by the Brisbane Courier Mail, adding "they would probably need some good access for old fellows coming up the stage."

The band were active from 1989 until 2010, and earned 18 Australian Record Industry Association Music Awards (ARIAS), and saw ten of their albums go multi-platinum.

In May 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the band reformed for a one-off live-streamed performance in aid of charity.

John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John performing during the Sydney 2000 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The band’s members are vocalist Bernard Fanning, guitarists Darren Middleton and Ian Haug and drummer Jon Coghill.

Their highest charting single in Australia was "My Happiness" which reached number four in the Australian music charts and won the title of Single of the Year at the 2000 ARIAS.

Responding to Collins' claims Nova Brisbane host David Lutteral said seeing the band at the Brisbane 2032 Opening Ceremony was "something that has got to happen", adding "the crowd would go off."

Australia last staged the Summer Olympics in Sydney in 2000, when the majority of musical performances came from the Sydney 2000 Olympic Band.

Australian artists John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John also performed the theme song Dare To Dream during the Opening Ceremony.