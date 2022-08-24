Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris has labelled the Paralympic Games as an opportunity to "drive a societal step-change in social inclusion and equality" as organisers marked 10 years until the event.

The Opening Ceremony for the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics is due to take place in exactly a decade.

"Our aim for Brisbane 2032 is to challenge stereotypes, transform attitudes and break down social barriers and discrimination, so that people with disabilities are afforded the same recognition and voice as people who are able-bodied," Liveris said.

"Sport unifies us with moments of great humanity, and the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee will ensure that in 10 years’ time we are ready as a nation to celebrate these moments with our Paralympians, in all their glory, on the global stage."

It is due to be the second edition of the Paralympic Games held in Australia, following Sydney 2000.

"The Brisbane Paralympics presents a unique chance for Australia to make great strides towards becoming a truly barrier-free society," Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark insisted.

It’s exactly ten years to go until the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic opening ceremony! That’s just 3,653 sleeps to go! Not that I’m counting or anything… — Anika Wells MP (@AnikaWells) August 24, 2022

"These Games will be a catalyst to drive greater social inclusion for Australians living with a disability, including in education, employment, transport and accommodation.

"We’re in the countdown now, we’re at the starting line and this next 10 years is going to be extraordinary.

"There's a place for everyone amongst these Paralympic and Olympic Games.

"It’s one thing to talk about our athletes and our coaches, but the opportunity for Australia and for Brisbane is that you can be involved as a volunteer, you could be involved as someone working at one of the arenas… this is going to be one of the most amazing opportunities of our lifetime and we’ve got to make the most of it."

Paralympics Australia is promising to deliver a 10-year plan aimed at increasing sports participation among people with impairments and fostering social inclusion in the lead-up to Brisbane 2032.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland's Premier and Olympics Minister, added that "Brisbane 2032 can be the platform to encourage businesses to embrace inclusion, provide public spaces and precincts that are universally designed and promote a society that is inclusive for all, regardless of age, background, gender or ability."