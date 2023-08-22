Thierry Mosimann has been named as the security coordinator for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris - two months after his predecessor Ziad Khoury stepped down following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

An official decree has been made by the French Government announcing Mosimann’s appointment as he officially began his role yesterday.

Mosimann is the former Prefect of Calvados, an area within the Normandy region where he had coordinated security during the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship in France.

The 53-year-old has been tasked with the responsibility of managing security for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Thierry Mosimann managed the security during the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship when hosts France lost to Portugal in the final ©Getty Images

The role has been vacant since June when Khoury announced his resignation following a suspension for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman.

Khoury was suspended in March after allegations that inappropriate remarks were made during a visit to English capital London in 2021.

Security has been among the areas of concern in the build-up to the Games as Paris 2024 organisers prepare to stage the Opening Ceremony on the Seine with hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to watch from the banks of the river.

Concerns were exacerbated after the chaotic and widely-condemned handling of last year’s UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France.