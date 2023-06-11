Paris 2024 security coordinator Ziad Khoury has resigned following a suspension for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Khoury, the French Government’s national security coordinator for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, was suspended in March after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman during a visit to Britain in November 2021.

Khoury voluntarily resigned from his post, with an order on the French Government website published today confirming that his role had ended.

"By order of the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories dated June 8, 2023, the functions of national coordinator for the security of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 exercised by Mr Ziad Khoury are terminated at his request," it read.

Khoury was suspended as a provisional measure following the allegations, and an investigation was ordered to take place.

The IOC Coordination Commission expressed full confidence in the potential safety of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony following a recent visit ©Getty Images

The outcome of the investigation was due to have been published within a month, but no conclusions have been made public.

Khoury was previously in charge of police in Aisne, a department to the north of Paris, and served as head of safety and security for the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship in France.

insidethegames has contacted Paris 2024 for a comment on Khoury’s resignation and an update on the investigation into the allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

News of Khoury’s resignation comes a few days after an International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission visit to the city.

Following the visit, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, the chair of the Coordination Commission expressed full confidence over the potential safety of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

The Ceremony is due to take place along a six-kilometre stretch of the River Seine, enabling free access to half a million spectators.