Decision on new sports for LA 2028 expected "in coming weeks" claims IFAF official

A decision on new sports for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is expected "in the coming weeks" an official from one of the sports in the running has claimed.

International Federation of American Football (IFAF) President Pierre Trochet said during a media conference that "we expect a decision from LA 2028 organisers in the coming weeks," as reported by Reuters.

"We are focusing on our work but expect a decision in the upcoming weeks."

Flag football is one of nine sports in the running along with cricket, baseball/softball, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

LA 2028 organisers have the discretion to decide on sports to add to the Olympic Games programme, although this decision must be ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It is expected that this would happen at the next IOC Session, due to be held in Mumbai, India, between October 15 and 17.

Of the sports on the shortlist flag football has never featured at an Olympics, while cricket has only featured once in 1900.

Softball was included at each Summer Olympics between 1996 and 2008, before returning at Tokyo 2020 alongside baseball.

Prior to its Tokyo 2020 appearance baseball had featured as an official sport at the Olympics between 1992 and 2008.

Lacrosse was contested as an official event at two Olympics in 1904 and 1908, while breaking is set to debut at Paris 2024.

Karate made its debut at Tokyo 2020, but has not been included on the programme for Paris next year.

Kickboxing and squash have never featured at the Summer Olympics, while motor racing did feature in 1900, although it is claimed that it has never been decided which events were official and which were not, with Olympedia writing that "as it is difficult to know which events were Olympic in that year, some historians list the auto racing events in their records."