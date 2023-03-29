Leslie Rance, the new independent chair of British Lacrosse, said that the sport's inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics would bring "tremendous encouragement".

Lacrosse has not appeared in the Olympics since London 1908, when Canada beat Britain for the gold medal.

But it is one of nine sports on the shortlist for the LA 2028 programme, along with baseball/softball, cricket, breaking, flag football, karate, kickboxing, motorsport and squash.

A decision is expected at the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai, which is scheduled from October 15 to 17.

"This upcoming decision is a big moment in the sport's history and if it's in the affirmative, Olympic participation would be a tremendous encouragement to the lacrosse community, an endorsement of the sport, and an opportunity to showcase it at the highest level of competition," said Rance.

"I now look forward to immersing myself in the world of lacrosse and to meeting our stakeholders, particularly those who work, volunteer and support, play and officiate the game across Great Britain."

Zimbabwean-born Rance is from South Africa and now lives in Scotland.

Lacrosse has not featured at the Olympic Games since 1908 ©Getty Images

He has 25 years of leadership experience from FTSE 100 firms and has been a sports anchor on African television.

Rance is beginning his new role with immediate effect and is replacing Sallie Barker.

"I must thank Sallie for her outstanding leadership in the creation of British Lacrosse over the past few years," he added.

"We have some strong foundations thanks to her, members of the Board, and other volunteers that were there from the outset in 2020.

"I'm both honoured and excited to be appointed to this role.

"While I might be new to lacrosse, I see the potential of the sport in this country, and for our role in it globally."