World Athletics has revealed a series of initiatives it claims will help reduce the environmental impact of its World Championships here, including the installation of water refill stations for broadcasters and media personnel.

It is claimed the water stations in the broadcast compound and media centre will save 342,000 single-use plastic bottles.

The Congress tomorrow and on Friday (August 18) is set to be paperless, saving more than 180,000 sheets of A4 paper, spectators are being urged to use public transport to attend events at the National Athletics Centre, and organisers began work on an urban forest regeneration project in April.

The forest project aims to replace older trees with hardier local varieties, selecting two areas in Budapest's 20th and fourth districts.

While tree planting is a popular sustainability initiative for sports organisations, but some scientists have argued its impact in tackling climate change should not be overestimated and other measures are needed.

Budapest 2023 launched a tree planting initiative in the Hungarian capital in April ©Budapest 2023

Panel discussions are scheduled in the Hungarian capital, including one on Monday (August 31) featuring members from five Pacific island nations most at risk of the impact of climate change, covering "sport on the climate change front lines".

Another is planned for August 25 to discuss "building collaborations for sustainable events", including reviewing the ambitions of World Athletics and the Organising Committee.

A green zone is planned at the National Athletics Centre to raise awareness of sustainability for spectators, with athletes expected to be in attendance throughout the World Championships.

World Athletics said this would be the first World Championships which "fully embraces" its Athletics for a Better World standard.

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is scheduled to begin on Saturday (August 19) and run until August 27.