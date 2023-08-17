The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has said it is "disappointed" after Nigeria’s 100 metres hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan had a provisional suspension for whereabouts failures lifted.

Amusan, the world champion in the 100m hurdles, had been charged with missing three doping tests within a 12-month period last month, leaving her participation at the World Athletics Championships here in doubt.

A Disciplinary Tribunal panel found by a majority decision Amusan had not committed an anti-doping rule violation.

The reasoning for the decision is yet to be published, but the AIU through its head Brett Clothier has expressed its disappointment and plans to review the ruling before deciding whether to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Should it opt against an appeal or a potential appeal be unsuccessful, Amusan would be clear to compete at the World Championships in the Hungarian capital.

Competition in the 100m hurdles at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest is due to be held from Tuesday (August 22) to Thursday (August 24).

Amusan protested her innocence after being charged by the AIU, insisting she is a "clean athlete" and "regularly" tested.

She had shaved 0.08sec off the 100m hurdles at last year’s World Championships in Eugene with her semi-final time of 12.12, although that stage of the event raised some eyebrows as 12 athletes set personal bests.

The now-26-year-old bettered that with a 12.06 effort in the final, but that was not ratified as a world record due to excessive tailwind.

Amusan had faced claims her Adizero Avanti Tyo Tinman Elite shoes gave her an unfair advantage, but her semi-final performance was ratified as a world record by World Athletics in September last year.

She is also a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, back-to-back African champion and Diamond League Final winner in the 100m hurdles.

More follows.