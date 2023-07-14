England women's 4x100 metres relay team have been promoted to the Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham 2022

England have won their 58th Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham 2022 after the women's 4x100 metres team were promoted to first place following the disqualification of Nigeria, who originally crossed the line first but have now been disqualified for doping.

It followed a positive drugs testing involving Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who had run the anchor leg as Nigeria beat England by 0.21 seconds at Alexander Stadium on August 7, the last day of athletics at Birmingham 2022

Jamaica have been promoted to the silver medal and Australia the bronze.

The following month, Nwokocha was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the use of banned substances Ostarine and Ligandrol.

The England team Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita, along with Ashleigh Nelson, who ran in the heat, are set to receive their medals at a special ceremony later this year.

The decision means that England retain the title they had won at Gold Coast 2018 when Philip and Williams were also part of the team. 

"I am delighted to become a Commonwealth Games champion from the 2022 Games," said Philip. 

"It's truly an honour to represent my country and the Birmingham Games were so awesome with a home crowd. 

"This means a lot to me, as it is my second Commonwealth Games Gold. 

"I have been blessed to achieve so much in my career, and I can't wait to achieve even more in the seasons to come. Competing in front of the home crowd was amazing, the support was incredible. 

"I always say Birmingham is my second home due to my family ties to the Midlands, so it was really special and I loved having so many of my family and friends in the crowd. 

"I will definitely make time to celebrate this achievement in some way, most likely with family and friends as that is how I love to spend my time away from the track."

