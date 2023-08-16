The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Kyrgyz Republic has furthered plans to build a 1,500-capacity sports complex in the capital Bishkek at a cast of $2 million (£1.6 million/€1.8 million).

NOC President Sadyr Mamytov signed a memorandum for the construction of the facility with As-Salam Humanitarian Foundation President Sarybai uulu Bakyt and chairman Nabel Al-Oun.

It is set to become Bishkek's first purpose-built facility for martial arts and team sports including basketball, volleyball and futsal, and be used to host major sports events in Kyrgyzstan.

The complex is also expected to be used as a national team training base.

Al-Oun expressed his thanks to the NOC and his organisation's willingness to support similar initiatives in the future.

The NOC of Kyrgyzstan has signed a memorandum for the construction of a new sports complex in Bishkek ©Kyrgyz National News Agency

"Our As-Salam Foundation has built many other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan but this is the first time we are involved in a sports project," he said.

"Thanks to this project we got to know the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan better.

"I hope that in the future we will implement many more such initiatives."

Kyrgyzstan has competed as an independent nation at every Summer Olympics since Atlanta 1996 and Winter Olympics since Lillehammer 1994.

It achieved its best performance to date at Tokyo 2020 with two silvers and one bronze, all in wrestling.