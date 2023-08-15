The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee has praised the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for the successful recent weightlifting operational test event.

The test event was held at the South Paris Arena Hall 6 prior to its hosting of the sport from August 7 to 11 at next year's Games.

It took place last Saturday (August 12) and saw competition held in men's over-102-kilograms and women's under-71kg categories.

A total of 25 French athletes competed across the two weight classes.

"The event was hailed as a success as the Organising Committee was able to successfully validate planning objectives such as testing the venue transition, field of play, warm up area, sport equipment, national technical officials, sport specific volunteers, and timing, scoring and results," read an IWF statement.

IWF Executive Board member Matthew Curtain and International Federation delegate Moira Lassen stated that they were delighted with the operational aspects of the event as it reportedly ran smoothly.

"The competition also gave all weightlifters and officials the chance to experience being associated within the dynamics of an Olympic environment and so it was certainly a great event for everyone involved," the statement continued.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood was present in the capital alongside Technical Committee chair Sam Coffa, Medical Committee chair Faithi Masmoudi, and French Weightlifting Federation President Michel Raynaud.

The operational test was the third such event set to take place this month at the South Paris Arena.

Table tennis and Para table tennis are due to undergo a similar one-day practice in the venue's Hall 4 while handball is also set to feature at Hall 6.

Fencing, taekwondo, judo, wrestling, Para taekwondo, Para archery, wheelchair rugby, and Para rugby are also due to have operational tests.

The 15,000-seat Bercy Arena is due to stage artistic gymnastics and trampoline events as well as basketball finals at Paris 2024.

In September, it is due to be the stage of the final operational test event but no sport will take place.

Instead, practice runs transitioning the venue from gymnastics to basketball are scheduled.