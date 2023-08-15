Bobsleigh and skeleton in Britain have received more than £850,000 (€986,000/$1 million) each in additional funding from UK Sport in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

UK Sport has announced that it will invest a further £2.4million (€2.8 million/$3 million) into five winter sports after what it described as an "extraordinarily successful" 2022-2023 season.

Britain enjoyed its most successful season on record, winning nine world medals across five Olympic sports, including four golds, and another nine medals in three Paralympic sports.

The results have led UK Sports to agree on an uplift in funding, with bobsleigh receiving the largest slice of £895,738 ($1.13 million/€1 million) to take its total investment to 2,795,926 ($3.53 million/€3.24 million).

Britain’s four-man bobsleigh team ended the country’s 84-year wait for a world medal in the event after finishing second behind Germany in St Moritz earlier this year.

Skeleton has also secured a further £856,088 (£1.08 million/€993,000) to increase their total to £5,641,123 ($7.12 million/€6.54 million) after Matt Weston captured the men’s title at the World Championships where Britain also picked up two mixed team medals.

Both our sports have received an uplift in funding from @UKSport. Huge congratulations to our athletes & coaches for achieving the results that have led to this increase & many thanks to those who ensured our submissions were as strong as possible 👉 https://t.co/SqOeFBBjCf pic.twitter.com/x5SvkvyCoj — British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (@The_BBSA) August 11, 2023

British Skeleton had last October seen its funding cut by £1.7million ($1.85million/€1.9million) after failing to get a medal at Beijing 2022.

"We enjoyed a fantastic year across all levels of our programme in 2022-2023 and we are thankful to UK Sport for their recognition of the progress made," said Natalie Dunman, performance director at British Skeleton.

"We are determined to build on that success this season, with the ultimate aim of medalling at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, and UK Sport’s continued backing gives us the best opportunity to do that."

Mark Silva, performance director at British Bobsleigh, added: "We’re really pleased with the outcome of the funding decision.

"The team have worked really hard to ensure bobsleigh in this country is in a positive position and it’s fantastic to see that being recognised by UK Sport.

"Last season’s achievements were really special and this uplift in funding gives us a real chance to ensure that success continues."

Other winter sports to benefit from a UK Sport investment are ski and snowboard, skating and Para ski and snowboard.

Britain's Matt Weston won men's skeleton gold before teaming up with Laura Deas to claim mixed team silver at this year's World Championships ©Getty Images

Skating has been boosted by a further £431,035 ($544,000/€500,000) in funding, while Para ski and snowboard has gained £141,493 ($179,000/€164,000) and ski and snowboard has secured £41,430 ($52,300/$€48,000).

"Today’s announcement of additional financial support for five of our Olympic and Paralympic winter sports recognises the incredible potential of our current crop of athletes," said Kate Baker, director of performance at UK Sport.

"They delivered several extraordinary sporting moments last season and we are excited to see them back in action later this year as we continue to pursue our ambition to become an ever-greater force in Winter Olympic and Paralympic sport.

"Of course, we wouldn’t be able to continue to invest in these talented young athletes without the incredible support we continue to receive from National Lottery players who power Olympic and Paralympic sport in this country."

Britain have won a total of 34 medals at the Winter Olympics but picked up just two at Beijing 2022 - their worst performance since Vancouver 2010.

At the Winter Paralympics, Britain have amassed 40 medals, with 14 of those coming at Beijing 2022.