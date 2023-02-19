Germany’s Lochner and Nolte earn first overall World Cup titles as Britain take historic medal

Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Laura Nolte earned their first overall World Cup titles in the two-man and two-woman bobsleigh events respectively thanks to victories in the concluding event at Sigulda in Latvia.

World champion Lochner and pusher Georg Fleischhauer beat compatriot Francesco Friedrich, the Olympic champion, who was seeking a fifth consecutive title in the flagship International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) competition.

Joint fourth was enough to earn British pairing Brad Hall and pusher Greg Cackett the final place on the overall World Cup podium.

Friedrich and pusher Thorsten Margis finished 0.36sec back, with third place on the day going to Switzerland’s Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel at 0.44 back.

After tying with Germany’s junior world champion Adam Ammour and his elder brother Issam, the British pairing, Hall and Cackett, as well as Taylor Lawrence, who pushed the pilot in six previous races, became Britain’s first overall World Cup two-man bob medallists.

Lochner won the two-man event with 1742 points ahead of Friedrich on 1656 and Hall on 1582.

The British success came a week after Hall, Lawrence, Cackett and Arran Gulliver had won overall World Cup silver in the four-man event - the country’s first men’s overall medal in any discipline since 1995.

It means the team have also won bronze in the overall Combined World Cup competition - calculated by adding the two-man and four-man tallies together.

Germany's Olympic two-woman bobsleigh champion Laura Nolte won her first overall World Cup title in Sigulda today ©Getty Images

No GB men’s crew had made the combined podium since Mark Tout’s team took bronze in 1994.

Nick Phipps is the only other men’s pilot to have matched that, back in 1986.

Friedrich took gold in the combined event with 3393, with Lochner second on 3312 and Hall third on 3289.

Nolte, the Beijing 2022 champion, secured her first overall title by beating her rivals Kim Kalicki of Germany, the world champion, and three-times Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of the United States in what was effectively a World Cup race-off.

All three crews were in with a chance of the title - before this concluding race they were separated by just 30 points in the standings,

Nolte and her pusher Neele Schuten held a lead of just 0.09sec going into the decisive second run, with Kalicki and Humphries tied in second place.

The German pairing came through at the last, however, to claim their third win of the season by 0.14sec from compatriots Kalicki and Anabel Galander.

Humphries - who won two Olympic two-woman titles for Canada before switching to the United States - and her pusher Kaysha Love finished third, 0.24 back.

The final result was reflected in the concluding standings as Nolte and Schuten topped the list with 1697 points, in front of Kalicki and Galander on 1672 and Humphries and Love on 1634.