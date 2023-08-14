Indian cricket captain set to miss two Asian Games matches after ICC ban

India's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to miss the first two matches of the Asian Games tournament in Hangzhou next month after receiving a two-match ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kaur was found guilty of violating the ICC code of conduct during last month's one day international series against Bangladesh in two separate incidents during the third and final match of the series in Mirpur.

Kaur struck the stumps with her bat after she had been given out caught at slip by Fahima Khatun off the bowling of Nahida Akter for 14.

The ICC ruled that this was "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision."

The match ended in a tie but Kaur later criticised the umpires during the post-match presentations.

The ICC indictment described this as "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

Kaur has, therefore, been handed a two-match ban and is to miss India’s Asian Games entry at the quarter-final stage and a potential semi-final.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to victory in the Women's Indian Premier League earlier this year and is one of the world's best female cricketers ©Getty Images

India do not yet know the identity of their first Asian Games opponents next month.

The competition is due to open with Hong Kong meeting China and Nepal taking on Singapore on September 19,

The winners of each will meet in a second round match to determine the opponents for India in the quarter-final.

It is expected that India will be captained in Kaur's absence by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Both players were part of India's silver medal winning squad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kaur was named as one of five Cricketers of the Year by the prestigious Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack in 2023.

This summer Kaur has been playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred in England after skippering the Mumbai Indians to victory in the Women's Indian Premier League earlier this year.