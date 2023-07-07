The BCCI has confirmed that India will send men's and women's teams for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that India will send men's and women's teams for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

This will be the first time the nation will be fielding teams at the continental multi-sport event.

The decision was taken at the BCCI Apex Council meeting in Mumbai today (July 7).

Earlier, the BCCI had cited prior commitments for not registering teams for the Games before "Government of India's directions" forced a U-turn today.

It is understood that a B team for men will be selected as first team members will be representing the country at the International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-over World Cup, scheduled to start on October 5.

"Through effective planning, communication and coordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men's and women's categories [at Asian Games] in line with the Government of India's directions," a statement from the BCCI read.

Cricket was part of the Asian Games programme at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, but India did not field teams in both the editions.

Sri Lanka won men's cricket gold at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games ©Getty Images
Sri Lanka won men's cricket gold at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won men's gold at Guangzhou and Incheon, respectively.

Pakistan clinched the women's titles on both occasions.

The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang did not have cricket on the programme.

Cricket in Hangzhou will be played in the T20 format and has been given international status by the ICC.

Participation of players at overseas leagues was also discussed by the Apex Council with the Indian Express reporting that a policy will be in place soon to stop "pre-determined retirement".

This comes after Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and signed up with Texas Super Kings for the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket this year.

The sport's bid for a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games got a major boost when Major League Cricket was announced.

Six teams are taking part in the first edition with IPL club owners having a stake in four franchises, including LA Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the owner of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.