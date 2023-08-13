Tokyo 2020 champion Matt Wearn has insisted he can find his Olympic gold medal-winning form at the Sailing World Championships after another disappointing showing in The Hague.

The Australian recorded his second straight 11th place finish in the men's ILCA7 event while Tonči Stipanović powered to another win in race two.

Stipanović finished as runner-up behind Hearn in the Japanese capital but is looking good value to become the first Croatian to win the men's world title in the discipline.

Wearn recovered from a similarly slow start before taking Olympic gold and is hoping to pull off a similar comeback in The Netherlands.

"[Tokyo] definitely does cross the mind – even though things might not be great now, there's still a lot of racing ahead," he said.

"I always knew it was going to be a long and tough week – I definitely think about it every now and then and I’ve just got to keep pushing."

Tonči Stipanović leads the way in the men's dinghy ILCA 7 class with two wins from two races ©World Sailing

In the ILCA 6 women's dinghy contest, Hungary's Maria Erdi improved greatly from her initial fifth place finish as she came first in the second race.

The win puts her level in pole position with Italy's Carolina Albano, with both on a net score of six.

Reigning world champions in the men's skiff 49er class Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken extended their lead in the division to a commanding 20.8.

With six races, the lead is looking near-insurmountable especially as the pair's worst finish is fifth place.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt of Britain are 10 points away from Polish duo Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki in third and staying positive about their chances after taking victory today.

"It does feel good – I know it's only early in the regatta but it does feel like we can be competitive," said Peters.

"We feel in good shape both physically and mentally and feeling quite positive going into the next few days."