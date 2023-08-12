Bobeck and Netzler star in 49erFX on day two of Sailing World Championships

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler had a fantastic day two at the Sailing World Championships in The Hague, recording three bullets in the 49erFX.

Despite injury problems plaguing the Swedes before the crucial event, Bobeck and Netzler established a six-point lead through six races.

"We had a really good day. I don’t think we’ve ever had three bullets in a day before, I think it’s the first time. It feels really good," Bobeck said.

"We haven’t sailed so much this year so we have very few sailing hours together, especially in the lead-up to this event. So we weren’t sure how we would go.

"Earlier this year, Rebecca had a back injury that kept her out of the water from February until late May.

"On the last day of the finals at the Test event, I injured my knee which took out the training camp in the lead-up to this Worlds so we’ve been good at re-planning this year.

"We keep reminding ourselves to do the simple stuff right and not take any big risks.

Bobeck & Netzler with a perfect day of straight firsts in the 49erFX

"We are trying to keep the scores low during the qualifiers and that will put us in a good position going into the final."

Meanwhile, reigning Olympic and world champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy remained on top of the Nacra 17 despite a hiccup in the beginning.

The duo lost the first race of the day in the yellow fleet to the Dutch pair of Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer.

But they won the next two races and have a two-point lead over Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.

Banti praised the van der Meer and Bouwer after the race.

"This is what we expected, we knew we were fast in these conditions," she said.

"The young Dutch team were fast, they are looking really good."

Blowing in the wind 💨



The Hague course is throwing plenty of challenges at our sailors ⛵#AllianzWSC2023TheHague | #GetReadyForTheBest pic.twitter.com/6uhs3TVXoz — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) August 12, 2023

It was a good day for home favourites and reigning champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken in the 49er.

They finished with two wins and a second place in the yellow fleet, opening up a five-point lead at the top.

Japan's Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan are the ones to beat in the mixed 470 so far.

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden enjoyed a good day and are on second in the blue fleet.

In the Norlin OD, German star Heiko Kroger continued his impressive run and is leading with Antonio Squizzato and Davide di Maria battling it out for silver.

Despite a fifth place finish in the first race of the day Piotr Cichocki of Poland did well to claim top spot in men’s Hansa 303.

Olga Gornas-Grudzien ensured Poland are dominating the class, finishing top with two bullets in the women’s Hansa 303.