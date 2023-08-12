Switzerland is aiming to take 120 athletes and 22 Para athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Swiss team, currently training in Bern, have announced "United4Excellence" as its motto for the Games in Paris.

Ralph Stöckli is set to be the Chef de Mission for the Olympics while Roger Getzmann will take over for the Paralympics.

"We are very much looking forward to the Games with our French neighbours, right on our doorstep," said Stöckli.

"The concept developed by the organising committee promises to be a big celebration, and we hope that many Swiss people will come to support the Swiss Olympic Team on site."

Susanne Böhlen, who will oversee organisational and logistic aspects of the Swiss delegation, hopes the similarities in culture with France will benefit the team next year.

Switzerland are planning to take 22 Para athletes to the French capital next year ©Getty Images

"The journey is shorter and, thanks to TGV Lyria, can be made sustainably by train," Böhlen said.

"We are in the same time zone and culturally and linguistically we are of course closer to France than recently to Japan and China.

"We hope that the athletes will also be able to benefit from this starting position and be able to perform at their best."

The Swiss team is set to announce its first selections in spring next year.

Switzerland have won 206 medals - 53 gold, 79 silver and 74 bronze - at the Summer Olympics so far.

Gymnastics has been the most successful sport for the nation, with 16 gold medals.

In the Paralympics, they have won 296 medals - 93 gold, 101 silver and 102 bronze.