New range of Olympic apparel includes revamped motto and Paris 2024 mascot

The revised Olympic Motto has been incorporated into the latest official Olympic clothing which is being marketed as "The Olympic Collection".





The new range forms part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) global marketing programme, which is designed "to strengthen and promote the Olympic brand all year round".

It includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies.

The motto was extended in 2021, at the suggestion of IOC President Thomas Bach, to "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together".

This is rendered in Latin as Latin Citius Altius Fortius Communiter and is written in the Olympic colours on a white background.

It comes in a range which includes t-shirts priced at £27 ($33/€30) and long sleeved crew neck shirts advertised at £32 ($39/€36).

An English version is also available with the motto written in green on the sleeve of a black shirt, and other items have the words of the motto written beneath the Olympic Rings.

The clothing is described by the IOC as "timeless styles".

The range also includes many items bearing the Olympic symbol of the five rings, designed by Baron Pierre de Coubertin 110 years ago.

The Olympic Collection has been launched with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement all year round ©Cache Bunny/IOC

"The Olympic Collection celebrates the power of sport, the power to create friendships, to cultivate respect and to bring the world together in the pursuit of excellence," a message from the Olympic Shop says.

A white long sleeved shirt includes the rings and the words "Records are made to be broken".

Other garments include a range including the "medal block" - gold, silver and bronze - and shirts with the message "Olympic Dreams a philosophy born in 1894".

The Olympic Shop also includes a range of Paris 2024 merchandise, incorporating the mascot which is available on a hoodie.

Clothing can be ordered from shop.olympics.com.

In China, the Olympic store can be found on Tmall, on the official platform developed in association with the IOC's worldwide partner Alibaba.