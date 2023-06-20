The gardens of the historic Hôtel de Besenval is to host the Maison Suisse France 2024 - House of Switzerland - during next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it has been announced today.

The building, listed as a historical monument since 1928 and centrally located in the 7th arrondissement, houses the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Paris and has been the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to France since 1938.

"In the vibrant and lively hustle and bustle of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are delighted to offer a small green oasis in the centre of Paris, where our guests will have the opportunity to visit and experience Switzerland and experience it in all its diversity - not only from its sporting side, but also through its culture, tourism and gastronomy," Alexandre Edelmann, head of Presence Switzerland, said.

The origins of the Hôtel de Besenval stretch back to 1704 when single-floor residence, the Hôtel Chanac de Pompadour, was established.

Its Swiss connections can be traced back more than 250 years to when Pierre Victor, Baron de Besenval de Brunstatt, a Swiss military officer in French service, first rented the Hôtel Chanac de Pompadour before he bought the property in 1767 and renamed it after his family.

The Hôtel de Besenval has strong Swiss links and been the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to France since 1938 ©Getty Images

Designed as a temporary open structure, the publicly accessible hospitality house will serve as a vibrant meeting point between France and Switzerland in this unique location, where common values and interests can be cultivated, and visitors can discover Switzerland, it is promised.

This is planned to be done via a creative gastronomy concept, tourism presentations, activities for young and old, and exhibitions, as well as a rich cultural programme featuring concerts with both Swiss and local musicians and DJs.

It will also have a public viewing zone for sports enthusiasts and members of Switzerland's Olympic team to watch the Games and award ceremonies, celebrating together the medals won by Swiss athletes.

Maison Suisse is due to open for the Olympics on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony, and close on August 11, three days after the Closing Ceremony.

It will then re-open in time for the Paralympics on August 27 and shut on August 8.

With the Paris 2024 pledge to make these Games "the most sustainable of all time", the Maison Suisse is also focusing on sustainability and innovation in the implementation of its concept and presence in France.

Working closely with partners from the public and private sectors, it has promised to showcase and bring to life Switzerland's strengths in these areas housing Swiss companies, initiatives and products.

The House of Switzerland at London 2012 was located besides the River Thames ©House of Switzerland

Switzerland had to cancel plans for its Maison Suisse at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo after they were first postponed and then re-arranged for the following year without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had been due to be based at The Mass, a minimalist, concrete box-like gallery complex designed by Tokyo-based architect Nobuo Araki, in Shibuya.

During Rio 2016, Maison Suisse had been based on the shores of Lagoa, an inland lagoon located between the iconic beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema and was visited by half-a-million people.

Glaziers Hall, on the banks of the River Thames, had been the location for the House of Switzerland during London 2012.