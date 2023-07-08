OCA elects Sheikh Talal as new President in vote overshadowed by corruption allegations

Kuwait's Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah has been elected as the new President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) following a vote overshadowed by allegations of corruption.

Sheikh Talal replaces his older brother Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the OCA for 30 years until 2021 when he was forced to step down after being found guilty of forgery in a court in Geneva and sentenced to at least 13 months in prison.

The 58-year-old Sheikh Talal beat Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam, the organisation’s director general and President of World Aquatics, at the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok by 24 votes to 20.

Sheikh Talal's election means that the House of Sabah retains control of the OCA.

The OCA was founded in 1982 by his father Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who led it until 1990 when he was killed defending Dasman Palace on the first day of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Sheikh Ahmad had succeeded him the following year and had led the organisation until he was forced to step down and was temporarily replaced by India's Randhir Singh.

But before the vote started at the Convention Centre at Centralworld, the chair of the OCA's Ethics Committee, Wei Jizhong, warned that they spotted signs of "irregularities" that they planned to investigate after the election.

An enquiry into the election seems certain to be launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sheikh Ahmad had travelled to Thailand's capital to lead the campaign for his brother in direct opposition to a warning not to from the IOC’s chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli.

She had claimed that it "could be considered as an interference within the OCA activities".

Sheikh Ahmad had self-suspended himself as an IOC member and stepped aside as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees in November 2018 when he was originally charged with forgery.

Ladies and Gentlemen, with great excitement, we present the newly elected President of the Olympic Council of Asia, H.E. Sheikh Dr. Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah!

Sheikh Ahmad had travelled to Bangkok with the full support of the Kuwait Government, which he represents after being appointed last month as the country’s new Defence Minister and Deputy Premier as part of a new Cabinet formed by the Kuwaiti Emir's son, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, a close friend.

Behind the scenes, it is also widely suspected that Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf had been lobbying on behalf of Sheikh Talal, the former President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) and Kuwait Football Association.

The arrival in Bangkok of Sheikh Ahmad, who has appealed against his guilty verdict in Geneva, was seen as crucial.

He did not attend the General Assembly but guided the campaign from his hotel suite with several countries switching their votes overnight, leading to a decisive swing behind Sheikh Talal.

The IOC's director of National Olympic Committee relations James Macleod sat stony-faced along with his colleagues as the result was announced.

The Syrian Olympic Committee were unable to cast a vote after its secretary general Nasser Alsaied failed to travel to Bangkok after being taken ill earlier in the week and dying this morning.

The arrival of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah to support his younger brother to replace him as OCA President, despite warnings from the IOC, was seen as crucial in the final vote ©ANOC

In his 15-minute election presentation, Sheikh Talal’s motto was "One Asia, One Family" and he built his campaign around five main pillars: good governance, financial sustainability, development plan for sports and activities, education programmes and high-quality Asian Games.

His election pledge included an increase in funding for the 45 National Olympic Committees, the five zones in the OCA and for development projects, and he said he was committed to bringing positive change.

"I will follow the lead of my father and brother," Sheikh Talal told delegates.

"We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again."

Al-Musallam, 63, joined the OCA in 1982 in the international relations department and rose to director general in 2005.

As well as that role and his one at World Aquatics, he is secretary general of the KOC.

He had based his campaign on putting athletes first, and warned the outcome of the election would have a "massive impact" on the future of the OCA and Asian Games.

Al-Musallam had promised continuity in the work he had established and said the National Olympic Committees needed a President who would listen.

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah has promised to "unite Asia again" after being elected to replace his older brother Sheikh Ahmad as OCA President ©OCA

At the end of the General Assembly, Sheikh Talal asked delegates on his proposal to appoint Al-Musallam an honorary life vice-president, which was passed by acclamation.

"We are like a family and he did a good job for our family," Sheikh Talal said.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Musallam will remain at the OCA or decide to concentrate on leading World Aquatics.

"There is no loser and no winner," he said at the conclusion of the General Assembly.

In a final speech, Sheikh Talal asked not to be compared with Sheikh Ahmad "because I am sure I am going to lose".

He added, "As I promised, I will do my best to unite Asia again, and Asia will be one family.

"We will continue to protect the solidarity of Asia."