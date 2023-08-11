International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons revealed he was "very emotional" after being reunited with taekwondo fighter Zakia Khudadadi and long jumper Hossain Rasouli who fled Afghanistan to compete at the re-arranged 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Parson met the two Afghan athletes during the World Para Athletics Championships staged in Paris last month.

Khudadadi and Rasouli evacuated Afghan capital Kabul after the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021.

Commercial flights had been cancelled after the Islamist group returned to power, raising doubts over Khudadadi and Rasouli would be able to make it to Tokyo 2020.

But the pair managed to reach France where they were able to rest and train before taking a flight to Tokyo in time for the Paralympics.

Taekwondo player Zakia Khudadadi competed in the women’s K44 under-49kg division at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Khudadadi became Afghanistan’s first female athlete to participate at the Paralympics since Athens 2004 when she took part in the women’s K44 under-49 kilograms taekwondo competition, while Rasouli featured in the men’s T47 long jump event.

They also carried the Afghanistan flag during the Closing Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

Khudadadi is now a coach for the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation.

Hossain Rasouli joined Zakia Khudadadi to carry the Afghanistan flag at the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Parsons admitted he was delight to meet and talk to Khudadadi and Rasouli who now live in France.

"Although I’ve been receiving regular updates on the progress of Zakia and Hossain, there was nothing better than hearing from and meeting them in person. It was fantastic and very emotional to spend quality time with them,” he said.

"During the meeting we remembered the events surrounding their participation at Tokyo 2020, and what they have been doing since the Games.

"We also discussed how they are adapting to living in France, the challenges they are facing, and what help or support the IPC or the Paralympic Movement could provide them with so they can move on with their sport careers and personal lives.

"Thank you for your trust and friendship, Zakia and Hossain."