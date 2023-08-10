The San Siro Stadium, set to stage the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, will not be demolished, it has been reported.

According to the La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy decided that the iconic venue cannot be torn down as it holds "cultural interest".

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is home to Italian club football giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The 80,000-capacity venue is one of the named after two-time World Cup winner Giuseppe Meazza is one of the largest stadiums in Europe.

In 2025, it will turn 70 years old when an obligation to verify whether it has cultural interest can be triggered.

"The Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy expressed a positive opinion on the existence of cultural heritage of the second tier at the San Siro stadium, in view of future verification under art. 12 of Legislative Decree 42/2004," a statement from the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy read.

"Thus, the committee endorses the proposal of the Superintendence.

"It should also be noted that the Archival and Bibliographic Superintendence for Lombardy, during the same session, recalled the value of the west grandstand of the stadium as an 'exposed archive' for the plaques/epigraphs documenting the national and international successes of Inter and Milan."

The Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy decided that the iconic San Siro cannot be torn down as it holds "cultural interest" ©Getty Images

The Milan clubs have been sharing San Siro since 1947 and have leased the stadium until 2030.

It is owned by the Milan City Council with both clubs paying rent to play there.

However, Inter Milan had identified a venue in Rozzano, having gained rights to examine land in the commune, if San Siro was to be demolished.

AC Milan were looking at San Donato, with reports suggesting they had acquired 90 per cent stake in Sportlifecity - the company that owns the land where its new ground could have been built.

However, the latest development could have ended plans for a new venue for both clubs.

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 6 in 2026.