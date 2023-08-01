Flying start to ticket sales for Santiago 2023 as four sports sell out

Organisers of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games have reported a flying start to ticket sales, with four sports selling out within 24 hours.

Within 24 hours, 200,000 tickets were sold, with sellouts reported in BMX freestyle, BMX racing, figure skating and speed skating.

Tickets went on sale to coincide with the 100 days to go milestone, with various finals also already sold out.

These included in artistic swimming, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, men’s beach volleyball and men’s indoor volleyball.

All artistic gymnastics sessions bar one have sold out, while all four skateboarding sessions have been snapped up, leaving only free of charge tickets.

Santiago 2023 has exceeded opening day ticket sales of the Copa America 2015 football tournament, which also took place in Chile ©Getty Images

By selling 200,000 tickets within the first 24 hours, Santiago 2023 has massively exceeded the number from the previous edition in Lima in 2019, which sold 25,000 on its opening day of sales.

By way of comparison, the 2015 Copa América football tournament, which was hosted and won by Chile, sold 75,000 tickets on day one.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to take place from October 20 to November 5, with the Parapan American Games scheduled to follow from November 17 to 26.

Tickets for both the Pan American and Parapan American Games are now on sale, via the ticket platform on the Santiago 2023 website.